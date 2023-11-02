The SANDF says it notes with grave concern the video clip which has gone viral on different social media platforms showing a foreign nation sewing or preparing the force’s camouflage cloth with artefacts on. One can easily pick up the tribal language that the person/s in the video is not a South African, there is a part where he is heard saying a Swahili words: “achana nazo in English it means leave it.”

The man is seen smiling and holding a deep conversation with another person (recording the gentleman), he nicely puts the camouflage cloth next to himself. Another cloth and other garments are seen lying around. It looked like the man had lots of orders on the army uniform, adding to it a South African flag, At this stage, it is not confirmed at which part of the country the setting of this crime scene is as it is illegal to wear or sell SANDF uniforms. “It can be confirmed that the person in the clip is not authorised to be in possession of Defence Force-patented material, nor is he a representative of the SANDF in any way, shape or form,” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

He said the SANDF condemned, in the strongest possible form, anyone in possession of Defence Force material, adding that it shall use its powers to arrest a person and confiscate materials in that person’s possession. Dlamini said those found in possession of a registered SANDF artefact shall be arrested and charged as per the Defence Act 42 of 2002, Section 104 (5) and (6) which stipulates that: “… Any person who, without authority, possesses or wears prescribed uniforms distinctive marks or crests, or performs any prohibited act while wearing such uniform or with such uniform, distinctive marks or crests, is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction or a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years…”

https://x.com/biko4bantu/status/1719771499505078543?s=46&t=oeMLeLVU-0aswZe6EmGwPA Dlamini said members of the public, including clothing manufacturers and producers of cloth materials, must not use, sell or repurpose any SANDF material, including camouflage, unless registered and authorised to do so. “It is a criminal offence to be in possession of any SANDF material and those found in possession of such will be prosecuted,” Dlamini said.

This criminal act also left South Africans angry and questioning how the person got hold of the force’s camouflage cloth and South African flag/s. X user by the name of Future President wrote: “People are now making SANDF uniforms. This is a threat to national security. @SANDF_ZA @SAPoliceService @CyrilRamaphosa find this man!!” User Mlangeni Nkosi Dlamini wrote: “Illegal immigrants manufacturing SANDF uniform, in another country this is called terrorism, in south Africa its called pan Africanism…”