Johannesburg - Two foreign nationals were nabbed for abduction and statutory rape after three underage girls were found half-naked in their car.
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers were conducting a roadblock on the N1 near Rivonia off ramp shortly after midnight on Saturday when they found three girls, one aged 14-years-old and the other two aged 15, in the vehicle of two foreign national men.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told The Star that the three girls were found pant-less inside the car.
“What caught the officers’ attention was these young girls were half-naked because all they had were their tops on and they had nothing at the bottom,” he said.
Minnaar said that because of how the girls were dressed, the officers questioned them on what they were doing in that car past midnight.