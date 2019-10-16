Foreign nationals arrested after underage girls are found half-naked in their car









File Picture: Antoine de Ras. Johannesburg - Two foreign nationals were nabbed for abduction and statutory rape after three underage girls were found half-naked in their car. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers were conducting a roadblock on the N1 near Rivonia off ramp shortly after midnight on Saturday when they found three girls, one aged 14-years-old and the other two aged 15, in the vehicle of two foreign national men. JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told The Star that the three girls were found pant-less inside the car. “What caught the officers’ attention was these young girls were half-naked because all they had were their tops on and they had nothing at the bottom,” he said. Minnaar said that because of how the girls were dressed, the officers questioned them on what they were doing in that car past midnight.

“The girls said they were staying over in Kyalami from Friday night and they did get consent from their parents. The officer said it was unbelievable,” he said.

The officers then asked the girls where they lived and they said Soweto.

“They got one of the parent’s numbers and phoned. The parents were shocked to hear that their children had been in a house somewhere in Kyalami because they was not what they said they were going to do,” said Minnaar.

According to him, the parents thought their children were sleeping over in Soweto.

The two men were arrested and taken to Sandton police station were they were charged for abduction and statutory rape.

Minnaar said the men were charged with statutory rape because the girls were with them from Friday night in a house in Kyalami.

“The officers wouldn’t take that as just an innocent sleepover with two adult men,” he said.

Minnaar added that because of the ages of the girls, they could not give consent.

“What was going to happen if the officers didn’t find them? What other wrongs could have taken place over and above the statutory rape that occurred,” he asked.

