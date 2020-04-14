Foreign nationals arrested for trading without permits, selling expired goods

The amending of regulations for spaza shops and informal traders led to the arrest of foreign national shop owners over the Easter weekend. More than 30 shop owners were arrested for trading without permits, some for selling expired goods, while 40 shops were closed down. This comes after Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma granted spaza shop owners permission to resume trading, with permits obtainable from ward councillors and municipalities. Steve Tshwete Council speaker Andries Mabena said the Middelburg licensing department was open for shop owners to collect trading permits, following Dlamini Zuma’s regulation amendments on informal traders and shop owners during the lockdown. Mabena said permits were issued to registered spaza shop owners, but that no new registrations would be done during the lockdown.

The council’s MMC for community safety, Cathy Mkhuma, said she was stunned after discovering how foreign shop owners operate in the township.

“The health of our community at large is at huge risk. We found a foreign shop owner in Extension 5 selling expired bread and the stock is piled up,” she said.

Mkhuma said among their findings there was a foreign shop owner acting as a moneylender to the community.

“At Tokologo, we found one shop owner operating illegally as a loan shark, and he had a number of South African ID books, claiming that they’re people who owe him money.”

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo confirmed that there were arrests made in Middelburg, where shop owners were not complying with the Disaster Management Act.

An ANC ward councillor in Middelburg, Musawenkosi Masina, was arrested on Friday for allegedly distributing fraudulent permits to several shop owners in Hendrina.