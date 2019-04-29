Saudia Arabia student Wadyan Alnufaie, 22, will only study for an associate degree in engineering and then go back home to work. Picture: Tebogo Monama

While the community college system is attractive for American students, it is also getting popular among international students as well. Students like Kimberly Kort, 20 - from Dutch Caribbean island Curacao - see it as a way into ensuring they stand out in the job market when they go back home.

Kort wanted to study hospitality at the University of Central Florida (UCF) but was too late to apply. While still in high school back home, she worked at her father’s restaurant.

“My father’s friend asked me what I was going to do after high school and I told him I plan to go to the Netherlands. He suggested I study at UCF. I didn’t know anything about UCF and I noticed the entrance exams had already passed and so that’s when I started looking into other opportunities to get into UCF. That’s when I learned about Direct Connect at Valencia Community College,” Kort said.

Through the DirectConnect programme, students from Valencia Community College in Florida can transfer to UCF after completing two years. Kort is now studying an associate degree hospitality and will transfer to UCF to complete the final two years of a Bachelor's degree in the same field.

Kimberly Kort , 20, from Dutch Caribbean island Curacao is studying for her associate degree in hospitality and will transfer to the University of Central Florida to complete her Bachelors degree.

She plans to go back home after completing her studies.

“I love my country. I am just here to get my education and go back. I want to give back to my country because they invested in me,” she said.

Kort plans to get a real estate license when she gets back to Curacao, an island of 160 000 people.

“I want to get my real estate license and become an international hotel and resort broker. I hope to just bring more tourists to the island and to just really put Curacao on the map. Not a lot of people know about my island and I want to really just boost the economy.

“Since it’s a small island we don’t have the largest universities. Opportunities are there but they are limited so a lot of people go to Holland to study. I will be different from everyone else,” she said.

Saudia Arabia student Wadyan Alnufaie, 22, has chosen to take a different route from Kort. She is enrolled for an associate degree in electronics engineering technology and will go back home to work once completed.

“The community college system gives you options. I will go back home and work for a while before coming back to complete my Bachelors,” Alnufaie said.



