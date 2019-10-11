Johannesburg - Police have arrested nine foreign nationals, two of them minors, after they were allegedly found in possession of suspected raw precious metals in Randfontein on Thursday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said police were responding to information about stock theft on certain plots and farmsteads in the area when they found the suspects engaging in illegal activities.
She added that two of the suspects were minors and that police also recovered and seized equipment suspected to be used in the commission of illegal mining.
Peters said the bust followed another one in Langlaagte, Florida and Roodepoort last week in which a woman was among four suspects arrested for the possession of copper cables and a digital weighing scale.
She said the operation was carried out by the SAPS together with Provincial Traffic, Johannesburg Metro Police Department, private security companies, City of Johannesburg’s Group Forensics and other agencies,