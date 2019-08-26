Fi

In their pursuit of maximum profits at any cost, medical aid companies have allegedly swept under the carpet piles of fraud cases implicating doctors, hospital groups and rehabilitation centres, their own board members, managers and forensic investigators. The schemes also apparently turned a blind eye to fraud perpetrated by members who colluded with doctors to cash in on the funds because their sole interest was to keep and grow membership.

An insider in the medical schemes fraud investigations has detailed these startling claims in a new book.

'I am a criminal when it suits me', the book by Sam Maphalane, a senior forensic investigator in the industry, details how the apparent maladministration of probes by schemes allowed fraud to flourish.

The losers were the members whose premiums escalated every year.

“The latest amount from publicly available data is about R22-billion lost in 2017,” Maphalane wrote.

The Board of Healthcare Funders of South Africa confirmed this figure, saying schemes lost between R22bn and R29bn every year through fraud, waste and abuse.

“If this amount were lost by government departments we’d have asked how many RDP houses could be built annually with that kind of money,” Maphalane wrote.

“I can confidently ask: if we’re indeed losing money in the region of R22bn annually, how much cheaper could the medical aid premiums be if we dealt with this crime?”

But because of the general rule of schemes that fraudsters are not handed over to police but persuaded to pay back portions of stolen money, the crime is never uprooted.

Now an independent forensic investigator, Maphalane has worked for major companies since joining the sector in the 1990s.

His book is not linked to the inquiry chaired by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, probing allegations that schemes racially profiled black doctors.

Maphalane’s book confirmed a key aspect that the inquiry has heard repeatedly: that schemes only wanted to retrieve some of the lost money.

Contrary to the many doctors who have told the inquiry they were cornered to reimburse schemes despite doing no wrong, Maphalane reveals scores have committed fraud.

It may have happened that the doctors at the inquiry were wrongfully targeted, as Maphalane pointed out that some did not break the law.

But “fraud is committed daily” in the sector Maphalane labelled a Gangster Republic.

“Wearing high heels and suits, the healthcare providers got away with murder, because it’s all about paying back the money”

The fraud happened in various ways, ranging from overcharging by doctors and private hospitals to members and doctors colluding to bill schemes fraudulently.