Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi and another official stand next to the body of at Forest High School pupil who was stabbed to dead in an alleged gang elated incident. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

It's back to school and reality today for Forest High School learners, after a pupil was killed and two others were wounded, allegedly by a fellow learner. The school is located in Turffontein, Joburg. On Monday, 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela was stabbed to death, in what was thought to be a gang war between rival gangs in the area - South Top Kids and Italian Destruction Vele.

The accused appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and his case was postponed to Thursday for a formal bail application.

The mother of one of the victims, who was present at proceedings, said although her son was scheduled to write an exam on Thursday, she was skeptical about sending him to school.

“Even though he is going to school tomorrow, I am scared that something might happen. He is writing life orientation in the second session, so I am going to go to school with him and wait for him to finish writing,” she said.

The woman also said she expected the proceedings to be short-lived because it was the first appearance, but she ultimately wants to see the law take its course.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they would also monitor the resumption of classes today.

“By (today) we should be starting with our exams and we will continue to monitor the situation. Any allegations of gangsterism and drugs, as the MEC (Panyaza Lesufi) indicated - need to be reported. People must not just do interviews with the media and not assist us with the information. It is important to impart knowledge, so that we know,” said Mabona.

According to him, the school gave an inaccurate report with regard to the victims' ages.

“All the victims are 16, but the alleged perpetrator’s age is correct, he is 20,” said Mabona.

Daniel’s family were at the court and were visibly shattered.

The learner accused of murder cannot be named because an identity parade still needs to be held.

The accused’s family maintain that the act was self-defence. The bail application will not be opposed by the National Prosecuting Authority.