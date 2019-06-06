File picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - The Forest High School pupil accused of stabbing a fellow pupil to death will spend four more days behind bars after judgment in his bail application was postponed. The 20-year-old Grade 11 pupil appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court on Thursday where he faces a charge of murder and two of attempted murder.

The accused's lawyer, Mudi Mavhengani read the written bail request out in court and said the 20 year old, who's Tanzanian, was not a flight risk and maintained that he acted in self-defence.



"Exams are currently underway an he is fully dependent on his family," the statement read.

The prosecutor said should the accused be granted bail, he would have to surrender his passport, the bail amount should be reasonable and that he should sign in weekly at the Dobsonville police station.

When Department of Education Steve Mabona was questioned about the schooling and age policy, he did not know what the policy was.

He also said they didn't have a clear action as to where the accused would write exams.

"We consulted with the district to have the school suspend the pupil. He will however, be able to write exams. It is our responsibility to accommodate him," said Mabona.

The family of the deceased pupil, was not happy about to hear that.

"How can you throw our kids to lions? Today it's our boy, tomorrow it's yours. It's unfair," they said.

The Magistrate said he would not make a judgment on Thursday but would do so in Monday after reviewing the case.

The accused was remanded in custody.

