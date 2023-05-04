Former administration clerk sentenced for costing Eskom R2.6 million

Nwabisa Ngxola, 40, a former administration clerk at Eskom, was found guilty and sentenced by the Mbombela Specialised Commercial Crime Court on May 3. Spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Ngxola was arrested for fraud, corruption and money laundering and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for 16 counts of fraud.

She said a further seven years’ imprisonment for 39 counts of corruption and another seven years' imprisonment for 48 counts of money laundering were imposed on the accused. “The court ordered that the sentences should run concurrently, therefore Ngxola will serve 10 years of direct imprisonment without the option of a fine. “The conviction and sentence followed a lengthy investigation conducted by the Nelspruit Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, in collaboration with Eskom Forensic Investigators.

“It is alleged that during November 2013, the accused, who was working as an administration clerk at Eskom, together with her co-accused, Cinderella Moropane, colluded with (Michael) Chimanzi, the sole director of Chimanzi Investments and submitted fraudulent invoices to Eskom for services that were never rendered.” Sekgotodi added that these fraudulent transactions were channelled to Chimanzi Investment business accounts, which prejudiced Eskom in the amount of R2.6 million. Chimanzi, 56, was found guilty and sentenced when he appeared in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday, March 1, for fraud, theft and money laundering.

“During the sentencing, the court took into consideration that Chimanzi had already served four years of imprisonment since his arrest in 2018. “Furthermore, the accused showed remorse and pleaded guilty from the beginning without wasting state resources. Sekgotodi said Chimanzi, together with his company, were sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty and convicted for similar offences during the period of suspension.