Former Blue Bulls junior rugby player reconsiders his abandoned bail application

Thusi, who had previously abandoned his bail application, appeared on Thursday for his bail application.

Ngcebo Thusi, the junior Blue Bulls player, appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s court for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Ntokozo Xaba.

On 30 March, Thusi appeared in court, where his matter was postponed to 2 June for further investigation. He later brought an application before his scheduled appearance, and the matter was postponed to 4 May 2023.

Thusi faces charges of premeditated murder and defeating justice after Xaba’s lifeless body was found at her off-campus apartment the morning after she had been socialising with friends at her place.

Thusi is said to have been the last person she was seen with before her friends and paramedics made the gruesome discovery of her body.