Former Botswana president vows to oust his successor from power in 2024

Johannesburg - Botswana president and fugitive Ian Khama has vowed to oust his successor, Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, as president when the country holds their national elections in 2024. Khama is a former Botswana president who served from 2008 to 2018. He is the son of Botswana’s first president, Sir Seretse Khama, and a British woman, Lady Ruth Khama.

Khama spoke in a recent interview with Africa News and shared his regret in handing over the baton to his current successor, whom he accused of being a threat to democracy. He said he wants to correct his wrong and will be campaigning vigorously to get rid of Masisi in the upcoming elections. “I have to fix the mistake I made in appointing Masisi to be my successor. It is important that before the elections, I try to join with the other parties to ensure that he and his party are removed … It was a huge mistake, one that we are regretting as a country because he has totally undermined democracy, human rights, the rule of law and interfered with the judiciary,” he said. Khama, who has been resident in South Africa since 2021, said he has received intelligence information on plans to arrest and poison him if he returned home. He believes the authorities fear his influence.

Early this year, Khama said he had requested his brother, Tshekedi Khama II, to lead negotiations with his former deputy with a view to returning home following a warrant of arrest that was issued against him in 2022. It would seem those efforts have since fizzled out, as tensions between the two leaders continue to be frosty amid new allegations of the stifling of democracy and rule of law from Khama. Khama, who is wanted by law enforcement agencies, has been reportedly living in South Africa since 2021, where he remains in hiding following a litany of charges, including unlawfully owning firearms.

It has been reported that the former head of state enjoys protection from the South African government, and is facing more than 14 charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and money laundering. Khama said he was willing to return home, but fears he will be arrested as soon as he steps into the country. “They fear I still have a lot of influence on the people of Botswana, to be able to sway them. Not that they need swaying – they have pretty much made up their own minds that regime change should take place,” Khama added.

The government of Botswana has yet to respond to media inquiries relating to Khama’s comments. However, last year it dismissed as “outrageous” claims by Khama that his family were under siege and that there was a plot to assassinate him. GABORONE: The Botswana government yesterday dismissed as “outrageous” allegations made by ex-president Ian Khama, 70, accusing his handpicked successor, Mokgweetsi Masisi, of undermining democracy in one of Africa’s most stable nations. The government said it concluded that Khama’s motives coming a year before general elections were “questionable”.