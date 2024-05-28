Former COJ speaker cast her special vote for her party, promises change

Former Cope leader and Speaker of the City of Joburg Council, Colleen Makhubele, has cast her vote for her party, the South African Rainbow Alliance, during the second day of special voting at the Sandton Art Gallery on Tuesday. Makhubele, who established the party alongside other smaller parties in November last year, urged South Africans to go out and exercise their constitutional right to usher in a new system of change as an alternative voice for the voiceless.

She also urged young voters and disgruntled voters to never give up on the importance of their contribution in ushering change that is badly needed in this country. After casting her special vote, Makhubele said there was no other party that spoke for young girls, women, children and the church like SARA does. She said her candidacy as one of few women leaders contesting the elections should serve as an inspiration to young girls and women in general.

“It has been a struggle and a hard six months to be where we are now trying to raise money and getting volunteers leading up to where we are. We are grateful for the support people have given us all around the country. I am very excited and hope that this will show girls that girls can do anything they put their minds to. Whether we win this election or the next one, the door is wide open. They must no be intimidated by anybody and if they so wish to occupy the highest office in the land, it is possible for them too,” she said. Makhubele said casting a vote for herself on the ballot was an overwhelming experience that has left her motivated, adding that SARA will be part of the seventh administration regardless of the outcome of the elections. Ahead of the elections, the party was established as a coalition of no less than 10 smaller parties. This however, could not be sustained as various political parties pulled out due to difference in the direction of the party.

SARA chairperson, Ofentse Moalusi, who was with Makhubele during her special vote, revealed that the party was now eyeing 25 seats or a minimum of one million voters in the elections. “SARA was established round about July last year when two people sat around the table and decided to do something. This process has been a lot of work but good work even though SARA was registered in November, but over the months, we have seen a lot of support coming from the people on the ground. We are excited about the prospects of the party. We have revised our numbers back from two million to one million after some of the parties that were part of SARA left and we are confident that we will be able to reach this target,” said Moalusi. Makhubele added that SARA will contribute to change in the new administration to ensure that the economy is revitalised and the country functions at its best again.