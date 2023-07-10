Former DA leader announces the launch of a new political party

Johannesburg - Former DA member Masizole Mnqasela said he would be launching a new political party later this week after cutting ties with the DA. Mnqasela is the former speaker of the Western Cape Legislature and occupied key positions in the DA.

He was embroiled in public spats with the leadership of the party, and after more than two decades as a DA member, he eventually left the party. He will be launching a new party in Mitchells Plain this week. “We will be unveiling the name of the New Political Party on Saturday, July 15, during the launch in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. Millions are not voting, and others have never voted before, while some have given up voting at all. We will be targeting these voters with sincerity and honesty, not just hogwash,” Mnqasela said.

He said his new party promised real change and was different from the DA. “We are an inclusive, people-centred organisation. Our programme of action for a pragmatic and urgent desire for inclusivity, social change and pluralism will deliver a united society, and the need for a meaningful approach to real redress makes us unique from denialism that exists in political parties like the DA. Colonialism and apartheid hurt so many in our country, and that can never be brushed aside when it comes to issues of equity in this country as a stepping stone towards achieving equality, fairness and Justice for all,” Mnqasela said. Mnqasela said the number of black leaders leaving the DA was a confirmation that there was something fundamentally wrong with the manner in which the DA viewed race relations in South Africa.

“They want us to believe that life was normal for the black majority before 1994. It becomes difficult for many South Africans who thought they represented something so sincere and real, but sadly, that is all a fallacy. The real owners of the DA do not want black (African, coloured and Indian) South Africans to be seen as equals to whites and treated the same in this country, and it appears that Helen Zille’s return to the palaces of power was to implement this #RealAgenda of the New DA. I-DA #Ayisafani,” Mnqasela. Mnqasela said South Africans were tired of the status quo and believed there was a need for real change. “They want a political party that brings heart into politics. They often feel left out and are just being used as voting fodder; the time has come to respond to this. A justified response is one that is inspired by #SocialJustice,” he said.