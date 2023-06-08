Former DA leader van Damme tears into ActionSA's motion against Joburg mayor

Johannesburg - Jostling for positions while residents beg for service delivery is appalling. These are the words of former DA leader Phumzile van Damme, who slammed ActionSA in the City of Johannesburg for its intended motion of no confidence against Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

This is after it emerged that ActionSA had filed a motion of no confidence proposing the removal of the city mayor after he allegedly failed to come clean about fraud allegations against him. This comes after the party, in a statement, called for Gwamanda to be removed from his position shortly after he delivered his maiden state of the city address on Tuesday. ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said it refused to be led by a mayor who is accused of scamming people through a bogus funeral scam.

He added that the party would engage other parties, such as the DA, on a way forward. ‘’Johannesburg residents cannot be asked to blindly place their trust in a mayor who has serious unanswered questions of fraud hanging over his head in a coalition arrangement where his strings are pulled by parties like the ANC and the EFF,’’ said Ngobeni. Ngobeni said that Gwamanda's silence is a sign that he does not want to incriminate himself through the media.

This is after Gwamanda refused to engage the media following his delivery of the city address. However, van Damme slammed ActionSA and other parties for their continued motions of no confidence while service delivery issues remain unattended to. ‘’I love that these parties think their endless motions are endearing. I love their lack of self-awareness so much.’’

‘’They could not read a room even if it was written in crayon with arrows,’’ she said via Twitter. She called for opposition parties in the city to work together to become solid opposition parties in order to hold the governing coalitions accountable. ‘’Be in opposition and be the best and most good opposition there is. Perpetual jostling for power, while the people living in those municipalities beg for basic service delivery, is appalling,’’ she added.