Former director of Moses Kotane Local Municipality fraud case postponed to April

Johannesburg - The Mogwase Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against Gabonewe Ridah Madikela, 39, to April 19 for her case to be transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for trial. According to Henry Mamothame, regional spokesperson for the North West division of the National Prosecuting Authority, the court also granted her R10 000 bail and ordered her to submit her passport to the investigating officer.

“She is facing six charges of fraud amounting to R522 881, which she received as remuneration for a period of six months, while she was allegedly simultaneously occupying another government post without her employer’s knowledge.” He said Madikela was arrested by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation on March 27 following a thorough investigation into her alleged offence. “Her arrest emanates from her fraudulent orchestration of theft involving her salary while she was employed by the Moses Kotane Local Municipality as a director in charge of local economic development during the period of April to September 2022. Her contract was to commence on July 1, 2019, and end on June 30, 2024, with an all-inclusive annual salary of R1 274 619.

“It is alleged that in March 2022, the accused applied for study leave from March 30 to May 24, 2022, with a confirmation letter from an institution of higher learning. On March 29, 2022, she applied for 39 days of annual leave from May 8, 2022, to June 27, 2022, with the municipality granting her leave on both applications. “Towards the end of the annual leave, she submitted sick notes from a private medical facility in Akasia, purportedly issued by her doctor, indicating that she was sickly and hospitalised.” Mamothame added that the investigations by the Hawks revealed that during the period of her leave and purported illness, she was employed by the Department of Water and Sanitation as a director while still earning a salary from the Moses Kotane Local Municipality.