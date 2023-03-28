Former director of Moses Kotane Municipality to appear in court for fraud

According to Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, the suspect was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for fraud relating to the alleged simultaneous occupation of two government posts without her employer’s knowledge.

Johannesburg - A former director of Moses Kotane Local Municipality is set to appear before Mogwase Magistrate’s Court today, following her arrest on Monday.

She said it is reported that in March 2022, the former director of Moses Kotane Local Municipality applied for special leave. Her annual leave was reportedly supposed to take effect two months later, and she was to return to work towards the end of June.

“The suspect allegedly subsequently reported being sick, thus failing to return to work. It later came to light that the suspect was also reportedly employed by another government department during the period that she had reported sick.

“She allegedly received a salary from the municipality during the said period. Meanwhile, the municipality appointed someone to act in that position during her absence.