Former Eastern Cape ward councillor handed two life sentences for murder of political opponents

Johannesburg – Politically motivated killings continue to plague local municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. On Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that former ANC ward councillor Lucky Bethwell Mbunzi had been sentenced to two life terms by the Eastern Cape High Court sitting in Mbizana.

The 47-year-old Mbunzi killed two of his political opponents ahead of the 2021 local government elections. Mbunzi was given an additional 21-year sentence, which will run concurrently with one life imprisonment term, for charges relating to the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. According to NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, the former councillor came up with a plan to neutralise his political rivals, who were members of the ANC.

“He made some threats to the lives of two members, (warning them) not to take part in the political elections that were to be conducted that sought to remove him from his political position as a councillor,” Tyali said. On the evening of March 10, 2021, Hleliphi Mashusha Thotshe was shot and killed at her home in Mbangweni village, in the KwaJali area of the district of Mbizana. This was followed by another hit on the night of April 16, 2021, when Mduduzi Madikizela was attacked by two men inside his home at Tshamathe village, also in the KwaJali area.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Mbuzi along with two men, aged 23 and 29. Tyali said the weapons used in the two killings were recovered from Mbuzi and ballistics evidence linked them to the crimes. “During the trial, Mbuzi pleaded not guilty, but his two accomplices, who were later acquitted by the court, testified that they had been compelled by him to kill his rivals,” Tyali said.