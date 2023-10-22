Former EFF MP Vusi Khoza vows to challenge suspension from party

Former EFF MP Vusi Khoza has vowed to challenge his expulsion from the party. This came after he and other public representatives failed to secure buses for the party’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

On Friday, Khoza and many others were placed on suspension by the party following their failure to help the party secure buses to its 10th year anniversary celebrations held at the FNB Stadium in July. Speaking to IOL on Saturday, Khoza said he would not be leaving politics and vowed to challenge his suspension. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Khoza had indicated that he would be in Parliament next year.

“Kusho bona. Bathi (they are saying) I am expelled. But one thing for sure, come 2024 swearing-in ceremony, I will be in that house, on that line with them,” he said. Khoza said he tried to raise the money to secure the buses but was failed by people who had committed to help him and who only told him at the 11th hour that they were unable to assist him. “I was left in limbo, in terms of fulfilling that responsibility, but I make no apology for that... What transpired after that is that I was then instructed to resign from the national executive committee, which is part of the central command team (CCT),” he said.

Ahead of his official suspension alongside 61 others, Khoza, on social media said he would still be in politics come 2024. “I am staying in the game, no matter the team,” Khoza posted after the decision of the party was announced. “‘EFF has expelled me and terminated my membership.

"I have been given an option to appeal.Whether successful or not, I am staying in politics and will return to the Legislature one way or another,” he told IOL. Khoza added that the decision meted against him and 61 others was harsh. When asked about the many voice notes doing the rounds in which he is heard “inciting” the expelled EFF councillors to put up a fight and not to resign, he did not deny them. “Yes. I made it after the councillors sought my advice. It’s no secret,” Khoza said.