Former Gauteng police officer convicted of corruption

Mofokeng was investigating a case of theft against the complainant in 2017 and demanded money on several occasions, threatening to arrest the complainant if he did not pay a gratification fee.

Johannesburg - A former police constable, Jacob Mokone Mofokeng, 40, at the Kliprivier SAPS, was convicted by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said a total of R17 500 was paid into the bank account of the police detective, and the matter was later reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) team based in Germiston.

“A J50 warrant for his arrest was issued following an investigation by the Hawks team. He was arrested and charged with corruption and extortion in 2017 and was released on bail during his first court appearance,” said Nkwalase.

“The court found him guilty on a charge of extortion, and he is expected to be back in the same court for sentencing on July 25.”