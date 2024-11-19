Former ‘Generations’ actor Ronnie Nyakale embraces e-hailing, wins hearts on social media

South Africans are rallying behind beloved actor turned e-hailing driver, Ronnie Nyakale, known for his award-winning role as gangster Papa Action on the drama series Yizo Yizo. Nyakale, who made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, is also well-known for portraying his former role Cosmo in the popular television show Generations.

He has transitioned from the small screen to the streets and has captured the hearts of many as he embraces his new hustle. His venture as a Bolt driver has been widely shared across social media platforms, with many fans documenting their rides with him and praising his work ethic. While some may criticise this career shift, a chorus of voices is advocating for Nyakale, emphasising the importance of hard work and entrepreneurship, regardless of the field.

Popular radio personality Sol Phenduka lent his voice to the support, stating: “Let the man work in peace! He is not out here asking for donations. The man is working and earning; he should hold his head high ❤️.” Phenduka’s sentiment has resonated with many, reflecting a collective respect for his choice to take charge of his financial future. Another X user, Qeda Xhakaza, another advocate for Nyakale, commented and slammed those criticising his job. “Any human being who makes fun of Ronnie Nyakale being an e-hailing driver yet thinks that Dj Sbu is a hustler for selling Mo Faya at the traffic lights is obviously a fool,” he exclaimed.

Xhakaza also urged people to reconsider their perceptions of hustle and hard work, calling on individuals to assess their thoughts on support for different types of employment. Among those commending the actor was TK Nala, who commented on the former actor’s resilience, noting that he remains undeterred by negativity. “Brother Ronnie is honestly not bothered by the social media noise and focused on his hustle as an Uber driver,” he acknowledged.