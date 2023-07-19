Former high school principal handed life sentence for raping 15-year-old learner

Johannesburg – A KwaZulu-Natal high school principal has been found guilty of raping a 15-year-old schoolboy. Mduduzi Ndlovu, a 39-year-old former high school principal, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that the court heard of how Ndlovu manipulated and violated the 15-year-old, who trusted and believed in him as his teacher. “Investigations proved that on one afternoon in 2018, the principal requested the boy to assist him in his office, and inside the office, the convicted rapist became aggressive and raped the victim. He threatened to harm the boy if he told anyone about the incident. He also gave him money and stationery in exchange for his silence,” said Netshiunda. Netshiunda said the boy was raped on several occasions, and he would sometimes fetch him from home and drive with him to his place of residence in the Bhekuzulu area, where he would rape him.

"In 2022, a church member noticed strange behaviour from the boy and questioned him. The teenager broke his silence, and a rape case was duly opened. “Ndlovu made several court appearances before he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, and he was also declared unfit to possess a firearm. His name will also be engraved in the national register for sex offenders,“ added Netshiunda. Staying in KwaZulu-Natal, the Verulam Regional Court sentenced Mhloli Ndlovu, 31, to life behind bars after he was found guilty of raping his 19-year-old niece.

“On the night of July 23, 2022, Ndlovu took the victim to the Nodwengu area, where he raped her. He also drove to Mahlabathini, where he continued raping her. On both occasions, he raped the victim inside his vehicle. His life imprisonment sentence was handed down on July 10,” said Netshiunda. Elsewhere, the Madadeni Regional Court gave life to Mhlengi Mazibuko, 34, for raping his 15-year-old niece. Netshiunda said that on the evening of September 12, 2020, Mhlengi lured the victim to his bedroom at Section D in Madadeni, where he raped her.