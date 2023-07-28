Former Joburg mayor warns of scammers using his photo

Johannesburg - The former mayor of Johannesburg, Thapelo Amad, said he was aggrieved that scammers were using his photo to sell RDP houses illegally in the south of Johannesburg. Amad said he had been informed that his name and photo were used to sell RDPs that were meant for poor residents of the city. The syndicate was apparently operating in different parts of the City of Johannesburg.

“I would please like to warn those that are approached and told that the houses are being sold by me or the City of Johannesburg, not to buy such houses. RDP houses are not for sale,” he said. Amad said he would be opening a criminal case to alert police about the scam. He said he was not sure how many people had bought these houses. “I am not sure how long this has been happening, but it is damaging the reputation of the city and that of the provincial government,” he said.

Amad is currently a councillor in the City of Johannesburg; he is also a religious leader in his community. The Star understands that the image of the MEC for Human Settlements, Lebogang Maile, was also used by the same scammers. His office condemned these actions and called on residents to report the illegal sale of RDP houses. “We condemn in the strongest terms the usage of MEC photos to scam people who are vulnerable and desperate for houses. We urge the public not to fall victim to the scam. Government houses are not for sale. No single individual, including officials, is allowed to sell houses. Members of the public are urged to report such scammers to relevant law enforcement agencies,” a spokesperson for the Department of Human Settlements, Castro Ngobese, said.