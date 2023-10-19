Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo hopes children will be inspired by her second book

Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020, has announced “I Am Shudu”, a book on discovering one’s voice and knowing one’s strength. Her first book, “Shudu Finds Her Magic”, is a children’s book that tells the story of her upbringing and navigating through life as a girl from Ha-Vhangani in Limpopo.

She took to Instagram to share the thrilling news, saying she hoped it would inspire children. Her book explores the themes of bullying, identity, bravery, forgiveness, displaced families, the bond of friendships, the power of community and the magic we find when we use our voices. “I am Shudu. A dream was realised. I am excited to introduce my new book, I Am Shudu, Finding My Voice, Knowing My Strength, which explores themes of bullying, identity, bravery, forgiveness, displaced families and the bond of friendships.

But most importantly, the power of community and the magic we find when we use our voices I am working with Jacana Media on this coming-of-age story, with beautiful illustrations from the award-winning Chantelle and Burgen Thorne. I hope that this book will inspire and empower all children 6 to 10 years old and many of our children,” says Musida. Musida is also a health advocate who has been consistent in tackling conversations surrounding mental health, including eliminating the stigma surrounding it and giving people a platform to communicate. Her dedication to mental health awareness has seen her gain recognition by the UN and Glamour magazine for her immersive contribution to eliminating the stigma attached to issues of mental health.