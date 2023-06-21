Former municipal traffic official found guilty and sentenced to two years direct imprisonment of fraud

According to the Hawks, Elmarie Makemane, a 47-year-old traffic officer and examiner, issued a driving licence to an applicant without conducting a driving test.

Johannesburg - A former municipal traffic official from Emthanjeni Local Municipality was found guilty of fraud and authorising the issuing of a driving licence without doing the required background checks on applicants by the De Aar Magistrates' Court.

‘’Fraud was committed when the convict used the credentials of a colleague, a cashier at the same office, to authorise the issuing without her permission,’’ said Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe.

‘’Makemane made numerous court appearances until the case was finalised on Monday, June 19, 2023. She pleaded guilty to all charges, with the court concurring and sentenced her on all counts."

The Hawks said sentencing was combined, and she was handed two years of direct imprisonment with an option of a R12 000 fine plus 12 months of imprisonment, which is suspended for four years.