Johannesburg - A former police captain, France Malamba Khoza, 62, was sentenced for corruption, fraud and defeating the administration of justice by the Nelspruit Regional Court on June 26. Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala said the accident happened on August 5, 2018, where a VW Polo overturned at Mitibiti with five occupants, including the driver.

“The accident scene was attended by a police sergeant and constable stationed at the Dientjie Community Service Centre of the SAPS. They recorded everything on the accident report form, and all injured persons were taken to various hospitals for medical treatment,” Tshabalala said. “A docket was opened, and an investigator who was also a detective branch commander at Dientjie SAPS at the time, Captain Khoza, colluded with Sylvia Mohlala, who was a mother to the driver of the VW Polo, Ralph Mabunele, with the intention to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF).” Tshabalala said Khoza allegedly obtained a warning statement from Neclous Shebu, who was neither a passenger nor even present at the crime scene on the day in question.

The Hawks said an investigation was conducted that led to the arrest of four suspects: Captain France Khoza, Sylvia Mohlala, Ralph Mabunele and Neclous Shebu. According to Tshabalala, Mohlala and her son Mabunele were sentenced by Nelspruit Regional Court on August 4, 2022, to six months imprisonment or a R3000 fine for corruption, 12 months imprisonment wholly suspended for defeating the administration of justice, and 12 months imprisonment wholly suspended for perjury. Charges were withdrawn against Shebu.