Former police official, 38, convicted for corruption

Johannesburg - A former police official, Jan Mashinini, 38, was convicted and sentenced for corruption at the Bethlehem Regional Court on Wednesday, August 23. Captain Christopher Singo said that the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Team received information in 2012 about Mashinini, a former police constable attached to Caledonspoort Port of Entry who was allowing Lesotho nationals to cross the border between Lesotho and South Africa without valid travel documents.

"It was reported that Lesotho nationals were paying gratification in order to cross the border illegally," said Singo. "The police then followed up on the information and arrested Mashinini during an operation on May 7, 2013." According to the Hawks, Mashinini appeared in court on several occasions, culminating in his recent conviction. "The court sentenced Mashinini to a fine of R90 000 or six years direct imprisonment for corruption, while R30 000 and two years’ direct imprisonment were suspended for five years," said Singo.