Former Prasa security officer and serial rapist gets additional charges

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, says that he is facing 139 additional charges from the six he was initially charged with during his first appearance in January 2023.

Johannesburg – A former Prasa security officer who is alleged to have raped 36 women in and around Benoni, Tembisa, and Daveyton from 2018 until his arrest in January 2023 faces additional charges.

"He is facing 44 counts of rape, 43 counts of kidnapping, 41 counts of pointing a firearm, as well as 17 other additional charges of fraud, obstruction of justice, and forcing someone to witness a sexual act," Mahanjana said.

Mahanjana says the youngest victim was a 14-year-old girl, while his oldest was a 33-year-old woman.

"It is alleged that he targeted his victims while going home, to work, or waiting for a taxi, and he would point them out with a firearm, force them into his car, and drive to a destination where he would rape them," added