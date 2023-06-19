Former president Thabo Mbeki supports SA’s non-aligned stance on Russia-Ukraine war

Johannesburg – Yet another former South African president has commended the government of the country for its non-aligned stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of his 81st birthday celebrations on Sunday, the former statesman Thabo Mbeki said South Africa’s position on the war was no different from the stance taken previously by African countries on conflicts on the continent and elsewhere.

The government of the day has received a lot of criticism in the past for its neutral stance, which many believe favours Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been accused by the International Criminal Court of war crimes. Mbeki’s utterances on the war come just as President Cyril Ramaphosa returned from his trip to the two countries on Saturday. Ramaphosa, the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, the Prime Minister of Egypt, Mostafa Madbouly, the President of the Comoros, Azali Assouamani, and the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, went on a peace mission to Ukraine and Russia, where they met both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Mbeki said African countries have always preached peace whenever there are wars on the continent and across the globe. "This is a traditional African position. If you look at the way we approach conflict on the continent, it does not matter which country is involved; we always say, 'Let's stop the guns firing and sit down,' and we can then decide the causes of the war and so on to find the solution," said Mbeki. Mbeki added that it was important for the continent to remain non-partisan, especially if it wants to preach peace and possibly bring this war to an end.

"If you want to be a mediator, you cannot start by condemning one side or the other. You have got to say, 'First of all, let us sit down. Silence the guns; let's talk.'" "It is during the negotiations that you can say, 'You were wrong; you were right.' This neutral position in that sense is correct," he said. During his trip, Ramaphosa also preached for the end of the war, saying it could not go on forever.