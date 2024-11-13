Former Sri Lankan refugee pleads for South African citizenship after over 20 years of legal struggles

In a heart-wrenching plea to the South African Department of Home Affairs, Atputharajah Gopal, a former Sri Lankan citizen now residing in South Africa, is left in limbo as he awaits the finalisation of his citizenship application—more than thirteen years after being granted permanent residence. Gopal, who fled from a backdrop of persecution in his homeland, recounts a life marked by trauma, imprisonment, loss, and relentless bureaucratic challenges.

Gopal’s journey began in 2000 when he arrived in SA as a refugee, escaping from a dire situation that saw him unlawfully detained for years in Sri Lanka. His imprisonment commenced in 1991 when he was registered and held by International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegates at the Gampola police station in the Kandy District, before being transferred to New Magazine Prison in Colombo. Over the following years, he faced repeated detentions with no trial, ultimately emerging from prison in May 1996.

“After six years of imprisonment with no reason and no trial, I was released from prison in 1996…When I came out, I worked as a teacher in College, but they continued following me,” Gopal reflects. His relentless pursuit of safety led him to flee Sri Lanka in 1999, leaving behind a troubled past and seeking a new life in SA. Since arriving, Gopal who is a pharmacist and maths teacher has rebuilt his life, finding solace and purpose as he worked diligently as a pharmacist and teacher while nurturing his two children, who were both born in SA.

“I did not come here for economical reasons, but due to persecution,” he notes, emphasising his resilience amid adversity. However, Gopal's struggles intensified. In 2016, he attempted to visit his ailing mother in Sri Lanka, only to be arrested immediately at the airport, where authorities confiscated his passport and that of his children. “I contacted the SA embassy and was released,” he said, still shaken by the experience.

Despite gaining significant legal status as a permanent resident, Atputharajah’s path to full citizenship remains obscured. He finds himself without the crucial signature needed to finalise his application. “After being granted refugee status, I applied for a permanent residence permit, which was granted to me. My children are now 24 and 22 years old, and I am their sole parent since my wife passed away in 2021,” Gopal explained. Attempts to ascertain the status of his application from the Department of Home Affairs proved fruitless, as their communications remain unresponsive.