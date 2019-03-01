Khomotso Phahlane

Johannesburg - Former acting police commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Commercial Crime Court on Friday after his arrest early in the morning. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate's (IPID) Moses Dlamini confirmed the arrests of Phahlane and the head of South African Police Service (SAPS) supply chain management, Major General Ravichandran Pillay.

They were arrested for fraud and corruption.

“The IPID conducted an investigation and gathered evidence of criminality. The arrest relates to procurement irregularities relating to emergency (blue) lights amounting to more that R86million ,” he said.

The charges stem from a 2016 tender awarded to Instrumental Traffic Law Enforcement, a company owned by Vimpie Manthatha

Former Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange, national divisional commissioner was also arrested last year for charged relating to the same tender.

De Lange was arrested alongside General Ramahlapi Mokwena, Brigadier James Ramajalum and Gauteng deputy commissioner Nombhuruza Napo and charged with corruption, fraud, forgery, and uttering.

Last year Phahlane, his wife Beauty and co-accused car Durand Snyman handed themselves over to the police after being charged with corruption.

However, charges were withdrawn after the state’s application for a further postponement was dismissed.



