Former Umhlobo Wenene presenter KCi remembered as a pioneer in radio

The South African broadcasting industry has lost another talented giant after the news that well-known radio presenter Mthobeli August, known as KCi, has passed away at the age of 47. A media statement shared by his family revealed that August was discovered unconscious in his Johannesburg home on December 29.

“It is with great sadness that the August family announces the passing of their son, Mthobeli KCi August. Mthobeli’s lifeless body was discovered in his Johannesburg home on Friday, December 29, 2023. Mthobeli was a decorated radio broadcaster who enthralled audiences across South Africa with his unique style of presentation. “We ask for privacy during this time of mourning. The funeral details will be shared in due course,” the statement read. August had solidified his name on radio and, over the years, garnered thousands of followers who loved his humorous content on Umhlobo Wenene as their former drive-time host.

While tributes continue to pour in, many remember him for his talent that left a lasting impression on the broadcasting industry. Khanyi Magubane, a television producer and analyst, spoke fondly of the presenter, highlighting the character she had fallen in love with. “I am so sad about KCi’s passing. He was always friendly, energetic, and kind. A broadcaster extraordinaire. I remember how he always made a grand entrance at SABC Radio Park, greeting security and the cleaners with a broad smile and joking with them as he went on with his business.

“He was down to earth, a people’s person through and through. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” Ice-t Piliso also took to X to praise KCi, detailing how he made an impact on radio through his remarkable talent. “KCi Mthobeli August was ahead of his time. He was a TikToker before TikTok. He created a whole family using his own unique voice, playing different characters: Tamara, her husband ‘Jwara’, and her son ‘Munda’, including the extras ‘Frida’ and ‘Lizzy’.

“We have lost a phenomenal radio broadcaster. KCi Mthobeli August was a star. We used to rush from school to home just to listen to his afternoon drive. @UWFM88_106FM. He was the best of the best on the radio. Wayengenantanga uKci on drive time. May his soul rest in peace, #RIPKCi,” he said. Well-known television host Andile Ncube also shared his thoughts on X and said: “Damn! May his talented soul rest in peace. In my top 10 greatest South African entertainers of all time! What this man did on the radio has never and will never be done. RIPKCi.”