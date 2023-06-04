Fort Hare University determined to oppose Mabuyane’s court bid to stop qualifications fraud probe

Johannesburg - The University of Fort Hare Vice Chancellor and Principal Professor Sakhela Buhlungu says the university will oppose Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s attempt to thwart a probe into his qualifications from the University of Fort Hare. This comes after the embattled Mabuyane asked the court to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa's instruction to the Special Investigating Unit to probe how he obtained his Master’s degree.

Mabuyane has argued that the upcoming probe against him is unconstitutional and invalid. Mabuyane’s latest court bid has been opposed by the SIU, the university, as well as opposition political parties such as the DA. In a statement, Professor Buhlungu said the presidential proclamation has no bearing on the standing of the university’s qualifications.

“The accreditation and quality of UFH programmes have always been and remain beyond reproach. “Instead, the proclamation targets very specific irregular practises at the Bisho campus involving the department of public administration,” Buhlungu said. The university said it intends to defend itself in court as it has the responsibility and legal obligation to work with law enforcement agencies to bring the matter to a final conclusion.

This comes after allegations that Mabuyane received favours and special treatment while a student at the university. Buhlungu added that the university has been implementing a multi-stakeholder campaign to restore its credibility. “For this reason, we reaffirm our responsibility and legal obligation to work with law enforcement agencies.

“The university has therefore taken a decision to oppose the application to thwart the SIU investigation and will defend the matter in the high court,” Buhlungu said. According to the SABC, the DA in the province has also called for Mabuyane to resign following reports that he faked his way into a PhD through the University of Fort Hare. The party has also accused Mabuyane of using court processes to stall the SIU probe, with the leader of the DA in the provincial legislature, Nqaba Bhanga, saying he must step down with immediate effect.