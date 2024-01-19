Forte High School’s top matriculant wants to contribute to the country’s economy

Kitso Tshegomeno has gone above and beyond to secure her success in school so that she can pursue her passion for economics and make a difference in South Africa. The Forte Secondary High School Class of 2023 learner reflected on her academic experience .

“I had one of the most challenging but fruitful academic years since the start of my academic journey. My faith, values and even self-esteem were highly tested. “I learnt that there’s no shame in asking for help, whether it be from educators or fellow students. I learnt the hard way that everything I say comes into existence, so I must be mindful of the negative thoughts I have. “I cannot possibly forget the academic pressure, increasing workload and constant stress I was facing. However, all these challenges resulted in me being the best version of myself.”

To ensure she succeeded in matric, the 18-year-old said she had stuck to a plan. “It included evaluating my previous performances and finding strategies to improve in areas I was falling short on. “However … I didn’t include enough time to rest, so I don’t find myself burning out. So after some time, my plan was adjusted, and one could say that my academic plan was always a work in progress.

“I was very pleased with my preliminary exam results. I went beyond my expectations and achieved all the goals I had set out for myself. This certainly fuelled me to work even harder for my finals.” Speaking about her biggest highlights of her academic year, Kitso said one of them was her teachers. “I had the most supportive teachers, from the school’s principal to the teachers and all the support staff. They were all so supportive and always had encouraging words to give me when I felt helpless.

“To be honest, Forte Secondary School is beyond amazing; no words would ever be enough to describe how great they are. “Another great highlight was the academic validation I received and also meeting amazing friends who have now become family.” She said that like every other matric pupil, there had been times when she had battled to understand some of the work.

“I had to attend extra classes and put in more hours studying just so I could be confident enough to tackle those topics in the exam. I greatly appreciate Maths Clinique.” Procrastination had been another hurdle for Kisto to get through. “I had to constantly remind myself of my goals and get myself motivated. Social expectations were also a big challenge as they contributed to my overall stress. I constantly had to remind myself that my best is good enough and remember to run my own race at my own pace.”

She cited her family as her inspiration, and working hard was how she showed them that she appreciated their support. “They always work hard to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. Even through the storms and the toughest of times, they are always pushing hard and they never give up. That pushes me to also work hard so that I can be able to show them how much I appreciate them. “The support has been absolutely great. They keep on encouraging me and doing all that they can to keep me distracted, so I don’t worry. They do their absolute best to ensure that I am at my happiest and that I’m calm, like they have been doing from the very beginning.”

Kitso said her relationship with God had been central to remaining focussed. “The Scripture, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me’ (Philippians 4:13), has carried me from the very beginning up until this very moment. I hope and pray that it carries me through my next journey and can have a significant influence on the next person.” Kitso has applied to several universities, among them the University of Pretoria.