Forum for Service Delivery and #NotInMyName slams councillor caught in alleged sexual acts

Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) is calling for harsh action to be taken against ANC councillor in Matlosana, North West, Tebogo Sepale, after videos emerged of him allegedly engaging in sexual acts with various people, including those believed to be minors.

According to F4SD councillor, Matebogo Mosiako, F4SD is of the view that perverts such as Sepale should not be given bail as they are not fit to be in society due to this despicable behaviour. Mosiako said in one of the trending images, Sepale was photographed having sex with a male who appears to be a minor, and this heinous behaviour is no different from Gerhard Ackerman, who was recently found guilty of over 700 counts, including rape, sexual grooming, possession of child pornography, and sexual exploitation of children. "Members of the organisation, together with residents of Kanana, will protest outside Orkney Magistrate’s Court on May 9, 2023, where the ANC pervert is expected to appear for his bail application.

"We are also working together with other gender-based violence activists because we believe there should be no room for violence in our communities. "We are of the strong view that the suspect must not be granted bail, as there might be other multiple charges that may arise," he said. Mosiako added that under the ANC-led government, crime continues to rise, and this proves that the incompetent government is failing to correct its mistakes; instead, they continue to disappoint the voters by appointing people who are not fit to serve in society.

"Sepale should not be granted any bail. F4SD equally calls out the ANC for having included Sepale in its list of councillor candidates when he was so open about his sick ways, often posting desperate pleas on social media for help in becoming a 'porn star’. "In the posts in which he asked various individuals to help him get into the industry, a well-meaning party would have picked this up much earlier," said Mosiako. Meanwhile, the NotInMyNameInternational (NIMNI) organisation is repulsed by the recent charges against Sepale.

Spokesperson, Mo Senne said this abominable act just reveals the lack of political will and attitude among politicians to fight the scourge of gender-based violence against women and children in this country. "The man is alleged to have also been sending offensive sexual images of his genitals to one of the boys. "We as NIMNI call upon the immediate suspension and expulsion of the councillor from all political positions as a way of setting precedence for perpetrators who are caught seducing young children and making them their sex slaves.