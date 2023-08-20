Fostering innovation through stories of hope is possible

The media’s role in fostering innovation trough telling stories of hope and development in green energy development came under the spotlight on the last day of the 6th Brics Media Forum held at Houghton Hotel on Sunday. Mayor Gladwell Nkumbi said following the launch of the Mulilo De Aar Solar PV Park, the Emthanjeni municipality was ready for more similar projects to kick-start and rejuvenate the economy of the Northern Cape.

According to Global Data, which tracks and profiles over 170 000 power plants across the globe, this wind energy project has been operational since 2017. The project is part of a 244 MW complex which comprises 163 turbines whose output is fed into South Africa’s national electricity grid. Through this low carbon energy, the complex avoids the emission of 690 000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year through a partnership with the China Longyuan Power Group as well as the Mulilo Renewable Energy Trust.

Gladwell Nkumbi said in spite of many challenges faced by the people of De Aar, the community was grateful to the partnership forged through the Longyuan Mulilo project which has had a great effect in the lives of community members through initiatives such as bursary programme, a mobile clinic project as well as skills development initiatives and donations to local sports teams. He said the De Aar had a population of at 46 000 people eager and willing to get involved in a range of community-driven projects adding that the sparsely populated region had enough space and good weather to benefit and effect more green energy initiatives similar to the Longyuan Mulilo project. “We are having a space with clean wind and people who know one another and the area is safe in terms of security.

“We are not immune to vandalism, but we have a relationship with the people. Emthanjeni municipality we acknowledge the investment made in our area. Up until this far, when solar came in the area, there was a lot of confusion, but we managed to forge those relationships. “Through these partnerships band relationships, we have been able to build a turf for soccer pitch and regular donations to an old age that is being supported in Ward 5. We are also being assisted through a mobile clinic. There are bursaries being (given to) young people who are receiving skills development and training all because of this community-driven partnership,” Nkumbi said. Nkumbi said the communities was still battling with other issues as well, but with similar investments in the area, he hoped these would soon be resolved.