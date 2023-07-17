Foundation calls on parents to heed the 2024 online admission deadline

In a bid to avert scenes of parents lining up outside of district offices desperate to have their children allocated space into Gauteng schools at the last minute, the Foundation for Education and Social Justice Africa has called on parents to heed the 2024 online admission deadline. Hendrick Makaneta, the deputy chairperson for the foundation said it was common cause that every year, the foundation and media received countless queries and complaints from parents and learners who were not placed due to one reason or another.

Makaneta said it was for this reason that they wanted to remind parents in the province about the significance of submitting their applications for admission before it was too late. “All parents are urged to apply for space on time in order to avoid a last-minute rush as we move towards the closing date. Those who struggle to register should not hesitate to contact the department or the foundation as we have always been ready to assist parents at any time." Makaneta stressed to parents that what was of importance after inserting the login details was for parents to select three of their preferred schools which the system would provide in accordance with the address selected by the parent, be it work or residential address.

In the wake of the extension of the deadline in June, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane reported that the department had improved its online application platform, which would be able to take up to 40 000 applications within a minute. The new admission process would allow parents and guardians applying for Grades 1 and 8 (places) to apply for both at the same time, with simultaneous placements to be generated by the system. The DA in the province also urged parents not to wait until the last minute to apply to get their children placed in schools across the province.