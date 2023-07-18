Foundations donate borehole in Hammanskraal for Mandela Day

Johannesburg - Keeping in line with the theme for the 10-year anniversary of Nelson Mandela International Day celebrations, local foundations are ensuring that their legacy starts with a meaningful impact that will last decades to come. Under this year's theme, “The Legacy Lives on Through You,” the Collen Mashawana Foundation and the People Matter Foundation donated a borehole to the Adam Masebe Secondary School in Hammanskraal in honour of the former statesman.

Under the overarching theme of “Climate, Food, and Solidarity,” the organisations said the call to action for Mandela Day highlighted some of the most pressing global challenges being faced; hence, collectively, they had taken the decision to strive to address poverty and inequality by taking decisive action against climate change and fostering resilient food systems. The Collen Mashawana Foundation and the People Matter Foundation donated a borehole to the Adam Masebe Secondary School in Hammanskraal in honour of the former statesman. Picture: Supplied. In fact, the foundations stressed that the initiative came about even before Mandela Day, but as a direct response to the recent cholera outbreak that tragically claimed the lives of 31 people in Hammanskraal alone. “By donating this borehole and honouring school principal Amos Maubane, we aim to symbolise our commitment to bringing hope, resilience, and positive change to the community of Hammanskraal, as the spirit of Mandela inspires us to stand together, support one another, and work towards a brighter future.