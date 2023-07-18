Foundations donate borehole in Hammanskraal for Mandela Day

Johannesburg - Keeping in line with the theme for the 10-year anniversary of Nelson Mandela International Day celebrations, local foundations are ensuring that their legacy starts with a meaningful impact that will last decades to come.
Under this year's theme, “The Legacy Lives on Through You,” the Collen Mashawana Foundation and the People Matter Foundation donated a borehole to the Adam Masebe Secondary School in Hammanskraal in honour of the former statesman.
Under the overarching theme of “Climate, Food, and Solidarity,” the organisations said the call to action for Mandela Day highlighted some of the most pressing global challenges being faced; hence, collectively, they had taken the decision to strive to address poverty and inequality by taking decisive action against climate change and fostering resilient food systems.
In fact, the foundations stressed that the initiative came about even before Mandela Day, but as a direct response to the recent cholera outbreak that tragically claimed the lives of 31 people in Hammanskraal alone.
“By donating this borehole and honouring school principal Amos Maubane, we aim to symbolise our commitment to bringing hope, resilience, and positive change to the community of Hammanskraal, as the spirit of Mandela inspires us to stand together, support one another, and work towards a brighter future.
"Through providing access to clean water, we aim to contribute to the well-being and health of the community, ensuring a safer environment for all, and it means so much more as it also carries forward the legacy of Tata Nelon Mandela through meaningful and positive impact for this community,“ said founder Collen Mashawana.
In addition to the borehole donation, the People Matter Foundation, Vhanor Projects, the Ferguson Foundation, and other friends of the foundation donated R88 000 to Maubane to recognise his remarkable achievements, and express their deepest appreciation for his leadership at the school.
