Four armed suspects killed in dramatic shootout with police in Alberton

Four armed suspects were fatally wounded and four unlicensed firearms and ammunition were recovered during a shootout between the law enforcement officers and the suspects on the R59 in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday morning. Police Crime Intelligence received information about the suspects who were planning to commit a business robbery in Johannesburg.

A silver-grey Toyota Corolla that fit the description was seen travelling towards Johannesburg CBD on the R59. When the police were stopping the four-person car, the suspects began shooting at the officers. A high-speed chase ensued, which resulted in the suspects’ vehicle capsizing. All four suspects were certified dead on the scene. Four unlicensed firearms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects. None of the law enforcement officers were injured. The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, once more attributed this foiled robbery to a collaboration between various law enforcement agencies and private security companies.

“A team of law enforcement agencies mobilised all resources, including the chopper, to be on the lookout for the suspects. The collaboration paid off when the team jointly intercepted the suspects and foiled the armed robbery. There could have been loss of lives had the suspects been successful with their criminal activity. Thanks to the law enforcement officers who averted all that. “This collaboration will continue throughout the festive season and beyond. The message to those who are planning to commit crime this festive season is that we are ready for them,“ said Mthombeni Two weeks ago, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya said they categorised the killing of police officials as that national priority offence that requires the attention of the DPCI (known as the Hawks).