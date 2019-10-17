Four arrested as police nab suspects with R5m worth of dagga









A large consignment of dagga which was headed for Namibia from Joburg was intercepted by police on Thursday. Picture: SAPS Johannesburg - Gauteng police arrested four suspects and confiscated dagga worth about R5.2 million this week. Police said they received a tip-off about the dagga which was set to be transported to Namibia from Johannesburg. Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said a joint operation led by the intelligence services and the narcotics unit pounced on the suspects on Tuesday. “A joint intelligence-led operation by the Gauteng Organised Crime: Narcotics Unit on Tuesday, October 15 disrupted a planned drug trafficking operation after police received information that a consignment would be loaded in Johannesburg and transported to Namibia,” Peters said. “Members of the Johannesburg-K9 unit intercepted a Toyota Quantum in Alberton and arrested four suspects for possession of and dealing in drugs. Police found compressed dagga estimated at R4.2n in the vehicle and also seized cash as proceeds of crime,” she added.

She further added that further investigation led the police to a house in Meyerton where more dagga with an estimated value of R1m was seized.

The suspects were set to appear before the Palmridge Regional Court on Thursday.

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of police Lieutenant General Elias Mawela applauded the commitment of the police members in fifghting the scourge of drugs that is often associated with other crimes including human trafficking.

Peters said members of the public are urged to continue to report crime by calling the Crime Stop Number 08600 10111 or calling or visiting the nearest police station.

The Star