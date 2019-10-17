Johannesburg - Gauteng police arrested four suspects and confiscated dagga worth about R5.2 million this week.
Police said they received a tip-off about the dagga which was set to be transported to Namibia from Johannesburg.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said a joint operation led by the intelligence services and the narcotics unit pounced on the suspects on Tuesday.
“A joint intelligence-led operation by the Gauteng Organised Crime: Narcotics Unit on Tuesday, October 15 disrupted a planned drug trafficking operation after police received information that a consignment would be loaded in Johannesburg and transported to Namibia,” Peters said.
“Members of the Johannesburg-K9 unit intercepted a Toyota Quantum in Alberton and arrested four suspects for possession of and dealing in drugs. Police found compressed dagga estimated at R4.2n in the vehicle and also seized cash as proceeds of crime,” she added.