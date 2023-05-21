Four arrested in connection with a former NWU professor’s fraud case

Johannesburg - Bafo Sinayo Diko, 29, Nqophisa Diko, 35, Nomakade Diko, 39, and Siyabulela Ndengane, 48, handed themselves over to the Hawks on May 17 and were all arrested for fraud and money laundering. According to Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, the arrests emanated from an investigation into alleged fraud where Nolutho Diko, 58, a former North West University professor, allegedly defrauded the university of R438 302.

Rikhotso said it was reported that between May 2016 and April 2017, she allegedly submitted financial claims to the university under the name of her company, reportedly on behalf of external consultants and other service providers whom she alleged to have rendered services to the university. “Through investigations, it was discovered that those service providers never rendered any services to the university. “Diko appeared before Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court on September 26, 2022, where she was released on a warning.