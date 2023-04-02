Four arrested in Witbank over R4.9m Eskom fraud

Nozipho Ntuli, 35, George Edward Sekatane, 43, Alfred Lebohang Sekatane, 60, and Thulani Harris Mkhabela, 40, were arrested during a joint operation by the Secunda-based Hawks' Serious Corruption and Serious Commercial Crime Investigation teams at Witbank on charges of fraud and corruption.

"It is alleged that between 2016 and 2019, Nozipho Ntuli was employed at Duvha Power Station, a coal-fired plant operated by Eskom, and as a buyer, contracts were awarded without following prescribed supply chain management processes," said the Hawks in a statement.

"Further investigation revealed that the following companies, Phoenix and Itereleng Masheleng, belonged to Ntuli’s boyfriend, George Sekatane, and Hustle Hard, belonging to Thulani Harris Mkhabela, were awarded the dubious contracts. It is further alleged that when the contracts were awarded, George was in prison, and Lebohang Sekatane was responsible for taking information and documents from Eskom to George in prison and vice versa. The loss suffered by Eskom is estimated at R4 911 980."

The accused appeared before the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on Friday and were released on bail. According to the Hawks, George Sekatane was granted R30 000 bail because he has other pending cases. The other three accused were each granted R10 000 bail.