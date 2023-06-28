Four cops among seven held in wake of armed robbery

Johannesburg – Seven men, between the ages of 25 and 42 years, have been arrested on charges of corruption, armed robbery, and kidnapping. They were apprehended by the Johannesburg-based Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) team.

According to the Hawks, four police officials, a Tshwane Metro police officer, and two civilians were involved in the armed robbery that took place on June 14, 2023. "It is alleged that 10 suspects, two of whom were dressed in full police uniform, committed a robbery at the residence of a businesswoman in Malvern, Johannesburg. The armed suspects allegedly gained forced entry into the premises, threatened the occupants, and demanded money and cellular phones," said the Hawks. According to the statement, they searched the house, forcefully opened the banking App of the complainant, and instructed her to do a quick release of R200 000, which they noticed in her business account. However, the bank refused to release the amount on such short notice.