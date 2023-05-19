Four women have been arrested for registering non-existing “ghost” children on the Social Assistance Agency's database. The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit has placed charges of fraud, theft and contravening the provisions of the Social Assistance Act, Act 9 of 2004 (Sassa Act) on the women.

They were identified as Nonhlanhla Patricia Madalane , 35, Prudence Letsiwe Nkosi ,30, Tswapelo Prudence Masuku, 31, and Nelile Shiba, 28. “They submitted false and forged birth certificates through misrepresentation in order to claim undue funds. These activities prejudiced and also caused Sassa an actual loss to an amount of R284 888.00,” said a Hawks statement Meanwhile, Maria Fatima Botes, 45, George Botes, 45, Ann Cathereen Smit,69, Susanna Aletta Liebenberg, 42, and Chantelle Matthews, 43, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on May 17, 2023, on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.