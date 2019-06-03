Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Four people have been arrested for allegedly burning to death a pastor and his nephew after a sangoma "falsely" linked them to the murder of siblings aged six and eight. According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe, three men aged between 35 and 47 as well as a 47-year-old woman were arrested over the weekend.

They were charged with murder and arson for burning the pastor and his nephew in April then torching their houses.

Their murders occurred after the sibling were found dead and the sangoma that the community later hired to help locate them pointed out the two as the perpetrators.

Bhembe said the suspects appear in Kabokweni Magistrates Courts on Monday on two counts of murder and two counts of arson but that the sangoma had not been arrested.

"Those arrested are believed to have been directly involved in the murder of the pastor and his nephew and more arrests are imminent," he said.

A 22 year old man, Tshepiso Mokoena is believed to have been behind the murders of the siblings, a revelation that came up only last week.

Mokoena was arrested last week Tuesday for the murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend, Khensani Sambo who was last seen in March.

During questioning, he later showed the police where the decomposed body of Sambo was.

Further questions led police to believe that Mokoena was also behind the murders of the two siblings who were killed in April.

The younger one had been raped too.

Bhembe said police were investigating leads that may link Mokoena, to the murder of the girls.

