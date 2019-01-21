One of the suspects in the Menzi Primary School robbery being led away by the police.

Johannesburg - The four men alleged to have broken into the new state of the art school in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni and stolen equipment were to appear in court on Monday. The four were arrested on Friday in downtown Johannesburg, a few days after computers, laptops and tablets were stolen from the newly-opened Menzi Primary School. Police recovered 22 tablets and three laptops.

The men, who face charges of robbery, were to appear at the Tsakane Magistrate's Court.

The robbery happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Allegations are that the robbers tied down security guards who were stationed at the school then made their way to the administration block. There, they allegedly broke the main door and a second one to get into the building.

After accessing the building, they went to the first vault where they are alleged to have fiddled with it until it opened.

The robbers took all the keys and laptops kept there.

From there, they used the keys they got from the first vault to open the second one where they took computers and more laptops.

After cleaning up the second vault, they locked the patrollers inside and went to the third vault, which is the server room, and took CCTV's hard drives.

The last items they took were 185 tablets in the IT Support room.

They also took desktop computers, data projectors, a plasma TV and R500.

The patrollers, who were unharmed, were later able to escape through the ceiling.

The Star