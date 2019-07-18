File picture.

Four suspects accused of murdering a Free State farmer and his wife have been remanded in custody following their court appearance on Thursday. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo, Daniel Tsekiso Selwane, 28, Johannes Sekgoro, 41, Kat Terrance Thami, 34, and Sidasie Daniel Lephele, 44 were arrested on Wednesday after being linked to the murders of Isak van de Berg, 67 and his wife, Ockelina, 61.

Allegations are that Van den Berg left to take a worker back to town, leaving his wife at home on last week Friday. On the way back to the farm, he stopped to open his farm gate and was overpowered by six suspects.

His attackers took him back to his house where together with his wife he was tied up, brutally beaten and shot. The couple died at the scene.

It's alleged that the suspects then ransacked the victims’ house and stole several items including four firearms and a car which was later found embedded in mud in the Caledon River bed.

Mbambo said during the arrest, five suspects were found in possession of two firearms, which she said would be taken for forensic tests to determine their ownership and to establish if they have been used in the commission of other crimes.

The firth suspect was provisionally released as he could not be positively linked to the crime, Mbambo said.

According to Mbambo, the four suspects, made a brief appearance in Boshof District court on on Thursday for charges of murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, aggravated robbery, theft of motor vehicle and theft.

They were expected back in court on July 25 and 29 for bail application.

The Star