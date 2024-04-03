Four men gun down Mpumalanga ANC councillor, assault his wife

An ANC councillor from Mangweni in the Nkomazi Local Municipality, Mpumalanga, was shot dead on Tuesday at his home. The victim has been identified as Thabo Ngwenya, 35.

Provincial police spokesperson Donald Mdluli told Newzroom Afrika that four men allegedly entered Ngwenya’s home, wearing balaclavas. They then removed the balaclavas, shot the victim twice and assaulted his wife. The suspects also took cellphones and a charcoal Toyota GD6 bakkie before fleeing the scene. “The man was then rushed to a nearby hospital, and unfortunately he later succumbed to the injuries. We are investigating a case of murder and robbery. There is a 72-hour plan that has been activated under the leadership of the provincial commissioner who is expected to probe this matter with the goal to arrest the perpetrators,” said Mdluli.