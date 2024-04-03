Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Four men gun down Mpumalanga ANC councillor, assault his wife

Four men gun down Mpumalanga ANC councillor, assault his wife. Picture: File

Four men gun down Mpumalanga ANC councillor, assault his wife. Picture: File

Published 4h ago

Share

An ANC councillor from Mangweni in the Nkomazi Local Municipality, Mpumalanga, was shot dead on Tuesday at his home.

The victim has been identified as Thabo Ngwenya, 35.

Provincial police spokesperson Donald Mdluli told Newzroom Afrika that four men allegedly entered Ngwenya’s home, wearing balaclavas. They then removed the balaclavas, shot the victim twice and assaulted his wife.

The suspects also took cellphones and a charcoal Toyota GD6 bakkie before fleeing the scene.

“The man was then rushed to a nearby hospital, and unfortunately he later succumbed to the injuries. We are investigating a case of murder and robbery. There is a 72-hour plan that has been activated under the leadership of the provincial commissioner who is expected to probe this matter with the goal to arrest the perpetrators,” said Mdluli.

No arrests have been made, nor has a motive been identified despite political killings ahead of elections.

Mdluli appealed for the public’s assistance to capture the suspects. They can contact Crime Stop number at 086 00 10111.

The Star

Related Topics:

conflict, war and peaceANCSAPSMpumalangaSouth AfricaAfricaMurderHome Robbery