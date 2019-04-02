File picture: Pixabay

Four witnesses are expected to testify in the sentencing procedures of the abusive and killer parents of three-year-old Baby Daniel*, who died after systematic torture and debilitating 60% body burns. This as Judge Collin Matshitse, who was speaking on Monday at the South Gauteng High Court, said he would “probably” deliver the convicted child abusers’ sentence on Wednesday marking an end to a saga which began in 2016, when Baby Daniel met his gruesome death.

In December, Timothy Naidoo, Daniel’s stepfather, was convicted of murder and child abuse, while Maryke Cloete*, the boy's mother, was found guilty of child abuse and neglect.

Judge Matshitse said the mother's negligence had caused her son's death.

“As a parent, she deliberately failed to give her son proper care,” Judge Matshitse said in December.

It emerged during the trial that Daniel, at the time of his death, had ghastly injuries caused by suspected torture to his body, which included:

- Sustaining at least 15 separate blunt-force injuries, ranging from moderate to severe force;

- The blunt-force injuries ranged in degrees of age, with several of them inflicted between 24 and 48 hours prior to the boy's death; and

- Daniel’s burn wounds were inflicted a minimum of 12 hours before his death

Yesterday, advocate Steve Rubin, the prosecutor, said four people were expected to testify during the hearing - two on behalf of Cloete, one for Naidoo and one for the State.

Rubin said it was not known as yet whether the convicts would take the stand and testify in mitigation of sentence. Judge Matshitse said Tuesday would be used for testimonies.

“On Wednesday, I'll probably be done with sentencing,” the judge said.

Meanwhile, advocacy group Women and Men Against Child Abuse said they would be monitoring the Children's Court matter, where the grandparents of Baby Daniel’s two siblings have applied for custody.

The advocacy group said they would monitor the custody case, as they had concerns about the fitness of the grandparents to care for the remaining children.

* Not their real names