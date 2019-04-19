Minister of Science and Technology Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

The Department of Science and Technology plans to open a Fourth Industrial Revolution Centre (C4IR). This week, the department and the World Economic Forum (WEF) signed a host government accord to establish an affiliate centre of the WEF’s C4IR.

The WEF established the C4IR in San Francisco in March 2017 as a hub for global, multi-stakeholder co-operation to develop policy frameworks and advance collaborations that accelerate the benefits of science and technology.

South Africa is on its way to joining China, India and Japan in launching an affiliate centre.

Affiliate centres focus on issues of local concern, but also contribute to the overall research and thought leadership processes of the C4IR Network. Processes are under way to expand the C4IR Network with affiliate centres in several other jurisdictions.

The South African government, through the Department of Science and Technology, intends to establish its affiliate centre as a public-private partnership based at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

The affiliate centre is expected to be launched during the WEF Africa meeting in Cape Town in September.

“This is the culmination of extensive negotiations that started a year ago and marks a very important milestone in the partnership, and the beginning of a long and exciting journey together,” said Minister of Science and Technology Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

“It is no longer possible to discuss economic development without factoring in the impact of 4IR on the economy as a whole.

"Any effort we make as a country to grow our economy will now largely be shaped by how quickly we are able to embrace and master the technologies associated with the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.

She said this irreversible global transformation was taking place in the context of a South Africa faced with poverty, inequality and high unemployment, and that the country's approach to the 4IR had to be responsive to these developmental challenges.