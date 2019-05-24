Fourways High School has selected a team of cheerful and vibrant pupils who are keen on having fun and learning as much as possible from this year’s The Star High Schools Quiz.

Despite not doing well last year, the team, which is made up of two groups, could not be more excited to participate this year.

“We weren’t ready last year, barely had an idea of what was going on but this year we have a strategy and believe we will do better,” said Connor Sims, 17.

Added Thembeka Radebe, 17: “We will read the newspaper more frequently and also make sure that every one of us is well informed in the different categories that make up our strong points.”

The team has two veteran participants, Sims and Bongani Moyo, 17, who will guide the new team members based on their experience in the last competition.

Their motivation is the different mind games they play on a daily basis to keep their brains sharp and well versed with news.

“I really like playing the general knowledge game and sometimes 30 seconds, mind games that pushed me to register to take part in The Star Quiz competition both last year and this year,” mentioned Moyo.

The winning school will take home R20 000 and a R75 000 bursary from IIE’s Varsity College to a deserving pupil. Each team member and coach will win R2 000 and the runner-up team will get R10 000 and R1 000 for each team member and coach. The winning team and runner-up team will participate in the National High Schools Quiz Finals.

However, the Fourways team had made an agreement that the winning group would keep the money.

“If we win, we would like to use the money as a squad to establish our clothing line. We already have designers on board, we just need the capital,” said Imani Ndlovu, 17, who is participating for the first time.

Moyo looks forward to purchasing music equipment for his studio.

All the members did agree to do something special for their mentor and teacher Helen Opperman.

The National High Schools Quiz will be held on September 19 at the IIE Varsity College Sandton campus. Visit www.hsquiz.co.za to enter your team. Entries close on June 21.